EU will work with countries to prepare for gas supply situations

European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans speaks during a media conference on a new EU strategy on adaptation to climate change at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it will work closely with European Union countries to prepare for gas supply situations, after Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in case of a potential disruption to flows from Russia.

"We are prepared for any such cases. We will of course, work closely with member states to have everybody be prepared for any sort of situations," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told a news conference.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss

