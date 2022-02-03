Euronav net loss deepens as Omicon slows crude tanker recovery

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Belgian oil tanker group Euronav (EUAV.BR) on Thursday reported a deeper quarterly net loss, saying the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant had delayed the recovery of the crude tanker market.

One of the world's largest crude oil tanker companies, it reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $72.6 million after a loss of $58.2 million a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.