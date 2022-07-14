1 minute read
Europe faces tough winter, may need to ration energy, Shell CEO says
OXFORD, Britain, July 14 (Reuters) - Europe faces a "really tough" winter in the face of soaring energy costs which might require fuel rationing, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.
"It will be a really tough winter in Europe.. We will all face very significant escalation in energy prices," van Beurden told the Aurora Spring Conference in Oxford.
In the worst case, Europe will need to ration its energy consumption, he added.
Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely
