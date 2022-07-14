Europe faces tough winter, may need to ration energy, Shell CEO says

Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

OXFORD, Britain, July 14 (Reuters) - Europe faces a "really tough" winter in the face of soaring energy costs which might require fuel rationing, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

"It will be a really tough winter in Europe.. We will all face very significant escalation in energy prices," van Beurden told the Aurora Spring Conference in Oxford.

In the worst case, Europe will need to ration its energy consumption, he added.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

