Europe must act now to curb energy costs, says Polish PM

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a news conference during the Informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Korinkova

WARSAW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Europe must take action on energy costs immediately before winter sets in, the Polish prime minister said on Thursday, as he called on European leaders to implement changes to the carbon emissions system and a maximum gas price.

"A hard winter is coming for all European countries and for Poles as well, so we need to act now, immediately," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference in Prague following the European Political Community summit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Bart Meijer Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.