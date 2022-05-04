1 minute read
Europe needs more gas from Norway, Equinor CEO says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Europe needs more gas from Norway, and from Equinor (EQNR.OL), as the continent tries to wean itself from Russian gas, Equinor Chief Executive Anders Opedal said on Wednesday.
"We see that there is an increased need for our gas," Opedal told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.