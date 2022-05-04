Europe needs more gas from Norway, Equinor CEO says

Anders Opedal, the new chief executive of Norwegian oil firm Equinor, is pictured before a news conference in Fornebu, Baerum, Greater Oslo Region, Norway August 10, 2020. NTB Scanpix/Hakon Mosvold Larsen via REUTERS/Files

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Europe needs more gas from Norway, and from Equinor (EQNR.OL), as the continent tries to wean itself from Russian gas, Equinor Chief Executive Anders Opedal said on Wednesday.

"We see that there is an increased need for our gas," Opedal told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

