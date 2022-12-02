Europe needs to put gas in its transition plan, Eni CEO says

ROME, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Europe needs to include natural gas in its long-term transition plan in order to foster investments in infrastructure and fuel production needed to ensure energy security and lower fuel prices, Eni's (ENI.MI) chief executive said on Friday.

Eni's Claudio Descalzi said that a cap on gas prices would not be a final solution to the energy crisis in Europe and rejected the idea that the bloc could rely only on renewables for its energy needs.

"We have to put gas in the long-term energy transition coupled with other solutions, renewables are the first one but also the decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate," Descalzi said speaking at an event.

