Europe needs a regulated gas bank - Snam CEO

Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Europe needs to set up a regulated gas bank using existing unused storage space to help find a solution to the gas crisis, the head of Italy's Snam (SRG.MI) said on Tuesday.

"We need a kind of whatever it takes of gas," Snam CEO Marco Alvera said in a conference on the energy transition.

Last week the European Commission outlined measures to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore jointly buying strategic reserves of gas.

