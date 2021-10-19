Skip to main content

Europe needs a regulated gas bank - Snam CEO

1 minute read

Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Europe needs to set up a regulated gas bank using existing unused storage space to help find a solution to the gas crisis, the head of Italy's Snam (SRG.MI) said on Tuesday.

"We need a kind of whatever it takes of gas," Snam CEO Marco Alvera said in a conference on the energy transition.

Last week the European Commission outlined measures to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore jointly buying strategic reserves of gas.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

