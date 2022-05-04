Europe will buy Russian oil via third countries -RIA cites Russian lawmaker

Models of oil barrels are seen in front of the displayed sign "stop", EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 4 (Reuters) - Europe will continue buying Russian oil via third countries once it introduces an embargo, RIA news agency cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of Russian upper house's international affairs committee, as saying on Wednesday.

The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, as well as sanctioning Russia's top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

