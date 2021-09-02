European court says German energy regulatory methods are insufficient

High-voltage power lines and electricity pylons pictured near Berlin, November 7, 2006. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Thursday said Germany's network regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA), must be more independent in applying the bloc's electricity and gas regulations.

Siding with a years-old EU Commission complaint against Germany, the court criticised Germany's practices regarding company unbundling rules and methods related to calculation network tariffs, among other details.

The Bonn-based BnetzA authority was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.