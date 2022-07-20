Europe's Russian diesel imports spike in July, Vortexa data

A motorist refuels his vehicle at a gas station of the company "Allguth" in Munich, Germany, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Europe's Russian diesel imports have spiked this month to the highest level since March, with Russia still accounting for the bulk of the continent's needs, data from oil analytics firm Vortexa showed.

Diesel imports from Russia in the July 1-19 period reached 825,000 barrels per day (bpd), up 24% from June levels and accounting for nearly 60% of European imports, the data showed.

Vortexa expects non-Russian European imports to reach 660,000 bpd in July.

Reuters Graphics

Overall, European imports in July are set to reach 1.41 million bpd, their highest since April and about 14% higher than June levels.

The European Union in May agreed to cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year.

Russia accounted for 40% of Europe's imports of refined product, reaching 800,000 bpd in 2020, 55% of which was diesel and gasoil, Eurostat figures show.

Benchmark European diesel barge profit margins spiked to a record high of nearly $77 a barrel in early March in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters assessments show.

They have since dropped significantly, to about $37 a barrel on Tuesday, as supply worries ease and concerns over a global economic slowdown weigh.

Recessions tend to affect diesel more than other oil products.

Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.