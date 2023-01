European oil refiners' output rises in December -Euroilstock

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European refiners produced 9.956 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in December, up 0.2% from the previous month and up 1.5% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Friday.

Refinery crude intake in December stood at 9.751 mln bpd, up 2.2% from November levels and up 4.2% from December 2021.

Middle distillates production rose by almost 1% from November.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Reporting by Rowena Edwards; editing by Jason Neely











