Factbox: Europe's aluminium smelters cut output as power crunch intensifies

FLE PHOTO: High-voltage power lines, an electricity pylon and wind turbines are seen near Pedrola, Spain, December 12, 2021. Picture taken on December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Soaring electricity prices in Europe have triggered cuts in energy-intensive production of aluminium. read more

Out of Europe's total aluminium capacity of 4.5 million tonnes, Bank of America reckons about 650,000 tonnes have been cut so far while CRU estimates 729,000 tonnes.

Below is a list of the smelters that have lowered production.

Source: Company announcements, CRU, Bank of America

ALCOA

The metals producer (AA.N) reached a deal in December to end aluminium production from its San Ciprian facility in Spain for two years. The smelter's annual capacity is 228,000 tonnes.

ALDEL

The Dutch aluminium smelter in Delfzijl reduced output in October. Its annual capacity is 150,000 tonnes.

ALRO

The Romanian metals producer is set to cut output by 60% in a first phase. Its annual capacity is 283,000 tonnes.

DUNKIRK

The 285,000-tonne-per year Dunkirk smelter in France said it would reduce output by 15%. read more

NORSK HYDRO

The Slovalco smelter will cut production to around 60% of its output or about 70,000 tonnes of aluminium. read more

TALUM

The company lowered production from its Slovenian smelter to a third from November 1. It produced 114,581 tonnes in 2021, according to Talum.

TRIMET

The Germany-based metals producer cut production of aluminium by 30% at its facilities in Essen, Hamburg and Voerde.

The Essen and Hamburg operations produce 165,000 tonnes and 135,000 tonnes of aluminium per year respectively and the Voerde facility has capacity to produce 95,000 tonnes.

UNIPROM

The KAP smelter in Montenegro gradually reduced output from Dec. 15. It has cut about 35,000 tonnes.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Pratima Desai; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

