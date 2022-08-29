1 minute read
Europe's gas crisis could last several winters, Shell CEO says
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Europe could face several winters of gas shortage as a result of the cuts to Russian supplies, Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told a news conference in Norway on Monday.
"It may well be that we will have a number of winters where we have to somehow find solutions," van Beurden said.
Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche
