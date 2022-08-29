Europe's gas crisis could last several winters, Shell CEO says

Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Europe could face several winters of gas shortage as a result of the cuts to Russian supplies, Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told a news conference in Norway on Monday.

"It may well be that we will have a number of winters where we have to somehow find solutions," van Beurden said.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

