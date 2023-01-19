EU's ACER publishes first NWE LNG price assessment at 56.77 euros/mwh















LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) published its first liquefied natural gas price assessment on Thursday for Northwest Europe at 56.77 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), data on ACER's website showed.

The price assessment is to be the first step in the EU's plan to launch a new European benchmark price for LNG, to which Europe is switching as a replacement for Russian pipeline gas.

ACER hoped to launch the assessment last Friday but did not have enough data from market participants to publish a price.

On Thursday ACER still did not have sufficient data to publish a price for Southern Europe LNG prices, the agency said.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman











