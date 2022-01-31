EU's Dombrovskis says Nord Stream 2 is on pause, compliance is reviewed

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis attend a press conference of Read-out of the College meeting during a debate on Poland's challenge to the supremacy of EU laws at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 19, 2021. Ronald Wittek/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV, Jan 31 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday the Russia-designed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been put on hold and the Commission is looking into the project's compliance with Europe's energy policy.

He also said the European Union will do everything so Russia would not have a possibility to use natural gas as a weapon.

Nord Stream 2, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russian to Germany, was completed in September but is awaiting clearance from regulators in Germany and the EU.

Dombrovskis also said the European Commission plans to approve a 1.2 billion euro financial aid package to Ukraine on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.