Ex-Petrobras CFO joins Brazilian oil independent Seacrest Petroleo

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 (Reuters) - Rafael Grisolia, a former CFO at Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras and former CEO of fuel distributor Vibra Energia (VBBR3.SA), has been appointed the chief financial officer of Brazil's Seacrest Petroleo, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Seacrest Petroleo, the Brazilian unit of global oil and gas-focused private equity firm Seacrest Capital, signed a $544 million deal in February to acquire a clutch of onshore oilfields known as Polo Norte Capixaba from Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA). It had previously acquired another onshore asset known as Polo Cricare. read more

Combined those fields produce around 9,000 barrels per day of oil, though the company plans to significantly increase production in the coming years.

Seacrest Petroleo is one of several independent exploration and production firms in Brazil that have started up or expanded significantly in the last few years, as an ambitious divestment program at Petrobras had made way for new players, particularly in shallow-water and onshore areas.

"Grisolia joins Seacrest at the inflexion point of rapid growth and maturing from a startup to a full blown E&P company," Erik Tiller, chairman of Seacrest, said in a statement.

