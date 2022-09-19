1 minute read
EXCLUSIVE Chevron offering minority stakes in three alaskan oilfields - company
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is marketing its interest in more than 2,000 oil and gas wells in Alaska, the company told Reuters on Monday, in a move that could mark the oil major's second exit from the state in three decades.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.