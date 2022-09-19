EXCLUSIVE Chevron offering minority stakes in three alaskan oilfields - company

Chevron logo and stock graph are seen through magnifier displayed in this illustration taken September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Companies Chevron Corp Follow

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is marketing its interest in more than 2,000 oil and gas wells in Alaska, the company told Reuters on Monday, in a move that could mark the oil major's second exit from the state in three decades.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.