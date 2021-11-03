EXCLUSIVE Continental Resources nears deal for Pioneer Natural acreage -sources

Birds fly over storage tanks on a Continental Resources oil production site near Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) is nearing a deal to acquire the Delaware Basin assets of peer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) for more than $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Continental would add to its existing operations in the Bakken of North Dakota and Oklahoma's SCOOP/STACK shale formations through the acquisition, which could be announced by the companies when they report quarterly earnings later on Wednesday, the sources said.

Shares of Continental reversed gains on news of the pending acquisition and dropped 6%. Pioneer's stock edged slightly into positive territory.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Continental and Pioneer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported in September that Pioneer was seeking to sell the assets in a bid to streamline its business and reduce debt after two big acquisitions this year. read more

Reporting by David French in New York and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.