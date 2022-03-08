1 minute read
EXCLUSIVE Enel ready to resume LNG project in southern Italy
MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel is ready to dust off plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in southern Italy, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.
Enel said it was useful for Italy to have two additional LNG terminals so as to be less tied to gas pipelines.
"For this reason, Enel has given availability to resume the Porto Empedocle LNG plant project, that is fully permitted," the spokesperson said.
