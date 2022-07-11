EXCLUSIVE French nationalisation of EDF set to cost more than 8 bln euros

Steam rises from cooling towers of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Belleville-sur-Loire, France October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier//File Photo

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - The French government is poised to pay more than 8 billion euros ($8.05 billion) to bring power giant EDF (EDF.PA) back under full state control, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, adding the aim is to complete the transaction in the autumn.

One of the sources said the cost of the buying out the 16% stake in EDF the state does not already own could be as high as almost 10 billion euros, when accounting for outstanding convertible bonds and a premium to current market prices. EDF and the economy ministry declined to comment.

