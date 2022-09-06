EXCLUSIVE Gazprom says Nord Stream 1 resumption depends on Siemens Energy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke//File Photo

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 will not resume gas supplies until Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s (GAZP.MM) Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.

“You should ask Siemens, they have to repair equipment first,” he said on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok, when asked about when the pipeline could start pumping gas again.

