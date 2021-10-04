Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE Germany seeks regulatory assurances from Nord Stream 2, can't rule out operational start soon

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov//File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator has asked Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG to provide assurances that the controversial pipeline meets regulatory requirements when it enters service, it said, adding it cannot be ruled out that operations could start soon.

"The Federal Network Agency today requested Nord Stream 2 AG to provide information and, if necessary, evidence that all regulatory requirements will be met in the context of operating the pipeline," Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) said in a statement.

"This relates in particular to issues of non-discriminatory network access and the integration of the interconnector into the German market area."

BNetzA, which has until early January to certify the pipeline, said it made the request as it could not be ruled out that operations could start shortly. read more

