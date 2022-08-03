EXCLUSIVE Germany's gas levy cannot be implemented as planned, say sources

3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed German and Russian flags in this illustration taken, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The German government will have to amend its energy security law again in September as its gas levy cannot yet be imposed on all consumers, including those with fixed prices contracts, government and parliamentary sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

A gas levy, which had been set to come into force from October, was envisaged as a tool to collect funds from all gas consumers to support ailing gas importers that are struggling with soaring prices due to falling Russian gas export flows. read more

Industry sources told Reuters that around one quarter of gas consumer contracts have clauses that would guarantee fixed prices, which would make adding on a levy difficult.

The economy ministry declined to comment.

Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Riham Alkousaa and Vera Eckert

