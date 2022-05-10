Exclusive: Setting up national coal reserve no longer priority for Germany - sources

An aerial view shows coal at a dry bulk terminal of German Rheinberg-Orsoy harbor along Europe’s most important shipping way Rhine in Rheinberg near Duisburg, Germany, April 6, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Stephane Nitschke/Files

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Germany is moving away from its plan to establish a strategic national coal reserve, sources from the government and industry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan is no longer a priority for the Economy Ministry following a meeting to sound out utilities on the matter, they said. The original proposal was to have reserves for up to 90 days, according to government sources.

The sources pointed to indications that Germany, the European Union's largest coal importer, would have enough coal available to it on the world market even after an EU boycott of imports from Russia was put in place.

Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers

