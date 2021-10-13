Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE Singapore LNG scouts for spot cargoes as electricity futures surge

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore LNG Corp is making enquiries about buying LNG cargoes from the spot market, a rare move for the operator of the city-state's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, industry sources said on Wednesday.

SLNG is looking for LNG in the spot market privately, four sources said, with one of them adding that it was seeking up to two cargoes for delivery into Singapore in November.

It was not immediately clear why SLNG was seeking the cargoes or if the request was firm.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

