EXCLUSIVE Trading unit, senior employees part ways with DRW Holdings - sources

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Several senior energy traders and a trading entity backed by DRW Holdings have separated from the firm, according to several sources familiar with the matter, as the organization undergoes a shake-up in its physical commodities business.

Pareto Commodities, a physical trading group backed by Chicago-based DRW Holdings, separated from DRW two weeks ago, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Pareto's team includes Dick Jefferis, Roy Piskadlo, Scot Keimig, and Brad Hitch, and will now operate on their own, according to the sources.

Separately, Jeff Searle, head of Houston trading at DRW has left, according to three sources. Mike Dunlap, a Houston-based senior trader, Jeff King, a senior power and natural gas trader at DRW Commodities, and Amanda Townsley, a senior strategist, also recently left, two of the sources added.

DRW is one of the world's largest proprietary firms with more than 1000 employees in offices across the world.

In 2017, DRW expanded into physical energy trading, adding Searle and a group of traders that were formerly part of Martin Energy Trading, a subsidiary of Kilgore, Texas-based energy company Martin Resource Management Corp.

These recent departures will make it more challenging for the firm to expand in the physical trading business, two sources said.

Townsley and a spokesperson for DRW did not comment. A representative for Pareto did not provide a comment on the moves. Searle, King and Dunlap did not respond to requests for comment.

DRW, founded by Don Wilson, recently expanded its trading business with the acquisition of Conexus Energy, an energy marketing and trading company.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.