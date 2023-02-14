Exelon beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates on higher electricity demand

Companies Exelon Corp Follow















Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. electric and gas utility company Exelon Corp (EXC.O) beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for electricity and an increase in rates across several states.

The company also benefited from higher electric distribution earnings at its biggest unit ComEd. Higher rates in states, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Pennsylvania, helped its margins.

Large U.S. electric utilities are investing in low-carbon projects to move away from fuel-powered generation and on modern grids, a plan that requires major investments.

Exelon said on Tuesday it plans to invest $31.3 billion over the next four years, and increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to 36 cents per share.

The company forecast 2023 adjusted operating profit in the range of $2.30 to $2.42 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Exelon's fourth-quarter net revenue was $4.67 billion, higher than the estimated $4.12 billion. Its adjusted operating income was 43 cents per share, in line with expectations.

Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.