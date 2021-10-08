Exxon accuses USW of 'voter suppression' in message to locked-out Texas refinery workers

United Steelworkers union members picket outside the Exxon Mobil Beaumont, after being locked out of the plant by the company, in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erwin Seba/File Photo

HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in a Thursday night message to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery accused the United Steelworkers union (USW) of engaging in misinformation and voter suppression, one day after a campaign to remove the union cleared a crucial hurdle.

"We look forward to continuing to give the facts, particularly as the USW continues its campaign of misinformation and voter suppression," the company said in the message posted on-line.

Reuters could not immediately reach a USW representative for comment.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christopher Cushing

