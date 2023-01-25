Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery operating at planned rates after storm -sources

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas refinery was operating at planned rates on Wednesday, the day after severe storms passed through the area, said people familiar with plant operations.

Exxon is beginning the planned overhaul of the small gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC), a catalytic light ends unit and an alkylation unit, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next