Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery operating at planned rates after storm -sources
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas refinery was operating at planned rates on Wednesday, the day after severe storms passed through the area, said people familiar with plant operations.
Exxon is beginning the planned overhaul of the small gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC), a catalytic light ends unit and an alkylation unit, the sources said.
Reporting by Erwin Seba
