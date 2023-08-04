Exxon Baytown, Texas, refinery resuming normal operations
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil's (XOM.N) 564,440 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery is resuming normal operations on Thursday, company spokesperson Lauren Kight said, following a malfunction on a unit that triggered the plant's safety flare.
"The issue has been resolved and we are in the process of resuming unit operations," Kight said in an emailed statement. "We expect to meet our contractual commitments."
The refinery's 65,000-bpd hydroformer (HF-4) reformer malfunctioned on Wednesday night, people familiar with Baytown's operations said.
Reformers convert low-octane naphthas into high octane liquids to make high-octane gasoline.
