Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery operating at 60% capacity -sources

HOUSTON, June 30 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp’s (XOM.N) Beaumont, Texas refinery is operating at about 60% of its 369,024-barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity as a lockout of union workers nears the end of its ninth week, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokeswoman Julie King said operations at the Beaumont refinery are normal.

Exxon is operating the refinery with temporary workers, including managers, engineers and refinery unit operators hired after the lockout began.

Reducing production is a routine step refineries take during labor disputes. Several refineries reduced production by 50% during strikes in 2015.

