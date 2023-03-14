Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery output passes other Exxon refineries -sources

Companies Exxon Mobil Corp Follow















March 14 (Reuters) - Production at Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) Beaumont, Texas, refinery has surpassed that of other company refineries as a new crude distillation unit (CDU) continues its first startup, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Production on the new CDU C has increased to at least 192,000 barrels per day (bpd), pushing the Beaumont refinery’s total crude oil throughput beyond that of Exxon’s Baytown, Texas, refinery, which has a capacity of 560,500 bpd, up until now the company’s largest, according to the sources.

Exxon plans for CDU C to reach its full 250,000-bpd capacity by the end of March, the company has said.

"We’re pleased to share that even as we ramp up production toward full capacity, we will begin producing diesel fuel and other transportation fuels that meet required specifications," said company spokesperson Chevalier Gray. "Those products will be sold to customers, increasing supply to the market during a time when demand is high."

Prior to the CDU C's startup, the refinery’s capacity was 369,024 bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. At full capacity, the new crude unit will increase the Beaumont refinery's production by 68%.

