Exxon Billings, Montana, CDU repairs to continue at least three weeks -sources

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Repairs to the crude distillation unit (CDU) at Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 61,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Billings, Montana, refinery are planned to continue for at least another three weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 58,000-bpd CDU was shut by a March 27 fire, the sources said. The CDU does the initial breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

