1 minute read
Exxon Billings, Montana, CDU repairs to continue at least three weeks -sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Repairs to the crude distillation unit (CDU) at Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 61,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Billings, Montana, refinery are planned to continue for at least another three weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations.
The 58,000-bpd CDU was shut by a March 27 fire, the sources said. The CDU does the initial breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Erwin Seba
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.