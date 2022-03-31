1 minute read
Exxon to complete Baton Rouge, Louisiana, FCC work by April 5 -sources
HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) plans to complete an overhaul of a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery by April 5, said sources familiar with plant operations.
Exxon shut the 110,000-bpd PCLA 3 FCC on Feb. 25 for the overhaul, which was scheduled to take seven weeks to complete.
Reporting by Erwin Seba
