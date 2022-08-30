1 minute read
Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from oil project - WSJ
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil and gas project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
