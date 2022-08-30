Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from oil project - WSJ

Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Exxon Mobil Corp Follow

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil and gas project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.