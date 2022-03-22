Exxon estimates up to 1 billion barrels in new Brazil oil prospect

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

HOUSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is drilling in a new area offshore of Brazil that could have as much as 1 billion barrels of oil and gas, its partner Murphy Oil said on Tuesday.

If exploration is successful, it would be Exxon's first oil discovery in Brazil as an operator. Exxon leads the prospect in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, northeast of Brazil, with a 50% stake. It is joined by Brazilian producer Enauta (ENAT3.SA) with 30% and Houston-based Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) with 20%.

Exxon and Enauta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Exxon kicked off drilling activity on the so-called Cutthroat-1 prospect on Feb. 20 and should conclude in the coming weeks, Murphy Oil Chief Executive Roger Jenkins said in a presentation to investors.

This is the first exploratory well of the nine blocks the three companies hold together in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin.

The Cutthroat area has an upward gross resource potential between 500 million to 1.050 billion barrels of equivalent oil, he said.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.