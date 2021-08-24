Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Exxon extinguishes debris fire at Beaumont, Texas, refinery

HOUSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said a small debris fire near an out-of-service tank was quickly extinguished at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery on Tuesday.

"There were no injuries ... we continue to meet contractual commitments," the company said in a statement posted online.

Exxon locked out 650 workers at the Beaumont refinery and an adjoining lube oil plant on May 1 and is operating the refinery with managers, supervisors and temporary workers.

Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston Editing by Matthew Lewis

