A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)issued a lockout notice barring union workers from its Beaumont, Texas, refinery effective on Saturday to ensure the company has control of the facility in the event of a strike, Plant Manager Rozena Dendy said on Friday.

Exxon told representatives of the United Steelworkers union (USW) last Friday that its 650 hourly employees would be locked out of the refinery on May 1 if the union failed tobring its contract proposal to a membership vote. There has been no vote.

"It is vital to the safety of our community that we control this timeline to allow our qualified and highly skilled team to assume safe control of our operations," Dendy said in a message posted on a company website on Friday.

"Our lockout decision is a result of the union not accepting the company’s contract proposals and the risk of a strike."

If a lockout occurs, it would be the first time since 1988 that the plant's workers have gone off their jobs because of a labor dispute. Beaumont is Exxon's third largest U.S. refinery by capacity and a supplier of its Mobil 1 motor oil.

Neither side has disclosed details of their contract proposals.

"The changes that are being sought are not new or unique," said Dendy, and would maintain "the company's ability to compete over a range of economic conditions, including periods of low industry margins."

Exxon has offered temporary assignments for process operators at the 369,000 barrel-per-day refinery. It also has trained managers and engineers from around the United States to operate refinery units, people familiar with the matter said.

USW Local 13-243 issued a 75-day strike notice in February, which Exxon followed with a 75-day lockout notice. Such notices are standard parts of past negotiations and such deadlines have been extended to allow talks to continue.

The union offered to extend the current contract for another year and to continue negotiations toward a longer agreement. On Thursday, it submitted a contract proposal to Exxon, which the company rejected, the people familiar with the matter said.

