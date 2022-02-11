Exxon makes new offer to locked out workers at Beaumont, Texas, refinery

United Steelworkers (USW) union members picket outside Exxon Mobil's oil refinery amid a contract dispute in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., May 1, 2021. Exxon locked out the plant's about 650 union-represented employees citing fears of a strike. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said it made a new contract offer on Friday to locked-out union workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

Exxon's offer came after meetings between the two sides that began in late January in a bid to end the lockout of more than 600 refinery workers that began on May 1, 2021, said sources familiar with the talks.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler

