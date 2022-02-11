1 minute read
Exxon makes new offer to locked out workers at Beaumont, Texas, refinery
HOUSTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said it made a new contract offer on Friday to locked-out union workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery.
Exxon's offer came after meetings between the two sides that began in late January in a bid to end the lockout of more than 600 refinery workers that began on May 1, 2021, said sources familiar with the talks.
