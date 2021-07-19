Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Exxon Mobil appoints former Diageo executive as finance head

A logo of Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

July 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Monday it appointed former Diageo Plc (DGE.L) and United Airlines (UAL.O) executive Kathryn Mikells as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 9.

Mikells most recently held the finance head role at Diageo and was a member of its board of directors. She has previously served as CFO at Xerox (XRX.N), ADT (ADT.N) and water treatment services company Nalco.

Exxon said Andrew Swiger, Exxon's principal financial officer and senior vice president, will retire on Sept.1 after more than 43 years of service.

Swiger joined Exxon in 1978 as an operations engineer in Morgan City, Louisiana and was elected senior vice president and a member of the management committee in 2009. He became principal financial officer in 2013.

