Exxon Mobil to discontinue operations at Russia's Sakhalin-1
March 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Tuesday it is starting a process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia.
The company said it would not invest in new developments in Russia.
