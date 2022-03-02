Exxon Mobil to discontinue operations at Russia's Sakhalin-1

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

March 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Tuesday it is starting a process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia.

The company said it would not invest in new developments in Russia.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

