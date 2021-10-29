Exxon posts strongest results since 2017 and resumes shares buybacks

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) on Friday reported its strongest quarterly results in four years, in line with analysts' profit estimates, as oil and gas prices more than doubled in the past year.

The largest U.S. oil producer met Wall Street's $1.57 per share profit estimate, according to Zacks Investment Research.

A strong cash flow outlook will allow the company to increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022, Exxon said in a filing.

Results reflect soaring natural gas prices, improving refining margins and supply shortages that pushed oil to a three-year high during the quarter. Crude prices have continued to climb to a near seven-year high.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.