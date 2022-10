Italy to approve new LNG terminal next week

A state-appointed commissioner said on Friday he would give the go-ahead for Italy's new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino at the beginning of next week, in time for it to start delivering gas in the spring.