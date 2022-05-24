Exxon must face Massachusetts climate change lawsuit, court rules

File Photo: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BOSTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Massachusetts' high court on Tuesday unanimously rejected Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing the oil company of misleading consumers and investors about climate change and the dangers of using fossil fuels.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said Attorney General Maura Healey could pursue what Exxon called a politically-motivated case that it claimed violated a state law protecting defendants from lawsuits designed to silence them.

Justice Scott Kafker, writing for the 7-0 court, said the statute protecting against strategic lawsuits against public participation only applied to private lawsuits, not government enforcement actions like Healey's case.

Healey and Irving, Texas-based Exxon had no immediate comment.

Healey, a Democrat, sued Exxon in 2019 following a three-year probe, alleging it misled consumers about the impact fossil fuel products had on climate change and deceived investors about the climate-driven risks facing its business.

Her lawsuit has progressed further than other pending cases by state and local governments seeking to hold energy companies responsible for climate change. Exxon in 2019 following a trial defeated a case in New York alleging it defrauded investors.

Exxon has denied wrongdoing and has argued that Healey, in collusion with climate activists, brought the case to punish it for its political stances on climate change. Healey is now running for governor in Massachusetts. read more

The ruling marked the second time Healey's office and Exxon had gone before the state's top court. In 2018, the court rejected Exxon's bid to avoid complying with a so-called civil investigative demand, akin to a subpoena, during her probe.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Bill Berkrot

