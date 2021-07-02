Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Exxon plans to reinstate employer 401(K) match on Oct. 1

A logo of Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

HOUSTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) plans to begin reinstating the employer match to employee 401(K) plans on Oct. 1, one year after it was suspended, a company spokesman said on Friday.

On Wednesday the company said in a regulatory filing that improvements in liquids and gas prices, along with better refining and chemicals margins, would impact second-quarter results to be reported at the end of this month.

“The company plans to reinstate 401(k) contributions on Oct. 1,” said Exxon spokesman Casey Norton.

Exxon had contributed 6% on an employee contribution of 7% or higher.

Exxon suspended the match on Oct. 1, 2020 because of unprecedented losses as the COVID-19 pandemic crushed demand for motor fuels during lockdowns and work-from-home policies to prevent the spread of the disease.

