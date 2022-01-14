Energy1 minute read
Exxon plans to shut Baytown, Texas, crude unit by late next week -sources
HOUSTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) plans to shut the second-largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery by late next week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.
The 135,000-bpd Pipestill-7 is being shut for a planned overhaul, the sources said.
Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft
