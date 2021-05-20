EnergyExxon protests Australia's industry levy for Timor Sea oil field clean-up
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday protested Australia's move to hit the oil and gas industry with a levy to cover the cost of removing facilities at an oil field off northwest Australia after a small firm that owned the project collapsed.
Exxon said it had proven that it could safely decommission facilities around the world and had the financial backing to do so and shouldn't have to help cover the costs of other companies unable to meet their obligations.
"Therefore, it was disappointing to see the federal government announce the introduction of an industry levy to pay for the decommissioning of the Laminaria-Corallina oil fields and associated infrastructure," Exxon said in its first public comments on the plan announced on May 12. read more
