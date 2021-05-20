A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday protested Australia's move to hit the oil and gas industry with a levy to cover the cost of removing facilities at an oil field off northwest Australia after a small firm that owned the project collapsed.

Exxon said it had proven that it could safely decommission facilities around the world and had the financial backing to do so and shouldn't have to help cover the costs of other companies unable to meet their obligations.

"Therefore, it was disappointing to see the federal government announce the introduction of an industry levy to pay for the decommissioning of the Laminaria-Corallina oil fields and associated infrastructure," Exxon said in its first public comments on the plan announced on May 12. read more

