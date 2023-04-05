Exxon quits drilling in Brazil after failing to find oil - WSJ

Companies Exxon Mobil Corp Follow















April 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has ended a major campaign to find oil in Brazil, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The oil and gas giant has stopped current drilling at the offshore acreage it started snapping up with partners for $4 billion in 2017, after failing for the third time to find commercially viable quantities of crude, the report said.

The reported news comes less than a day after Exxon signalled that its first-quarter operating profits dropped about 25% from last year's record levels on easing oil and gas prices. read more

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.