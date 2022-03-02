Exxon raises Guyana's long term oil production outlook

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo

HOUSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday said it plans to have capacity to produce with partners 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and gas (boed) offshore of Guyana by 2027.

That adds 200,000 boed of production capacity compared to a previous estimate by the consortia led by Exxon. The group produced 120,000 boed in the South American nation in 2021.

"Clearly our objective is to fill up those boats," senior vice president Neil Chapman told analysts during a call to discuss the company's annual plans.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He declined to comment on when maximum capacity will be reached.

Exxon and partners Hess Corp (HES.N) and CNOOC Ltd. Consortium started production in the South America country in 2019 and are responsible for all oil and gas output in Guyana. They have discovered some 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Exxon said on Wednesday it can drill in Guyana around ten new exploration wells in 2022, and another ten next year.

Earlier this year, Exxon started a new production vessel that will bring total capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabrina Valle, in Houston, and Shariq Khan, in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.