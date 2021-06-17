Exxon rejects union proposals to end Texas refinery lockout -sources

United Steelworkers (USW) union members picket outside Exxon Mobil's oil refinery amid a contract dispute in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

Beaumont, TEXAS, June 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) rejected on Thursday proposals made by the United Steelworkers union (USW) to end a seven-week lockout of workers from the company's Beaumont, Texas refinery, said sources familiar with talks between the two sides.

A union official confirmed the two sides met on Thursday but declined to discuss proposals that may have been made at the meeting. No date for another meeting has been set.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.