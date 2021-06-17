Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Exxon rejects union proposals to end Texas refinery lockout -sources

1 minute read

United Steelworkers (USW) union members picket outside Exxon Mobil's oil refinery amid a contract dispute in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

Beaumont, TEXAS, June 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) rejected on Thursday proposals made by the United Steelworkers union (USW) to end a seven-week lockout of workers from the company's Beaumont, Texas refinery, said sources familiar with talks between the two sides.

A union official confirmed the two sides met on Thursday but declined to discuss proposals that may have been made at the meeting. No date for another meeting has been set.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 9:13 PM UTCAnalysis: Biden may hinder oil and gas drilling even after court loss

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has the power to stymie oil and gas development on government-controlled lands and waters, industry and environmental experts said, even though a court decision ended his freeze on federal drilling auctions.

EnergyU.S. refiners amass over $1 bln biofuel liability as Biden admin mulls relief
EnergyOil falls from multi-year highs on firmer dollar, hike in UK COVID cases
EnergySpain's Acciona seeks $11.6 bln valuation with renewables IPO
EnergyExxon rejects union proposals to end Texas refinery lockout -sources